8002 Paschal Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 4:19 PM

8002 Paschal Street

8002 Paschal Street · No Longer Available
Location

8002 Paschal Street, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Marietta

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated home features an updated kitchen and bathroom. Located near the I10 and 295 exchange. It's within minutes of the airport, schools, shopping and bus lines.

$100 Off 1st Month/No App Fee!

- Updated Kitchen
- Updated Bathroom
- Fenced Yard
- Central HVAC

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 Paschal Street have any available units?
8002 Paschal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8002 Paschal Street currently offering any rent specials?
8002 Paschal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 Paschal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 Paschal Street is pet friendly.
Does 8002 Paschal Street offer parking?
No, 8002 Paschal Street does not offer parking.
Does 8002 Paschal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8002 Paschal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 Paschal Street have a pool?
No, 8002 Paschal Street does not have a pool.
Does 8002 Paschal Street have accessible units?
No, 8002 Paschal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 Paschal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8002 Paschal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 Paschal Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8002 Paschal Street has units with air conditioning.

