8002 Paschal Street

Amenities
This recently renovated home features an updated kitchen and bathroom. Located near the I10 and 295 exchange. It's within minutes of the airport, schools, shopping and bus lines.
$100 Off 1st Month/No App Fee!
- Updated Kitchen
- Updated Bathroom
- Fenced Yard
- Central HVAC
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.