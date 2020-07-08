All apartments in Jacksonville
7987 Domingue Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:50 AM

7987 Domingue Court

7987 Dominique Court · No Longer Available
Location

7987 Dominique Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available 4/24/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

