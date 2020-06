Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S Available 06/19/20 3/2 Available at 7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S -

This spacious home features a 2 car garage with new exterior door, carpets in all rooms, screened in back porch, blinds on windows, countertops, all appliances including dishwasher. This home also has a fenced back yard, triple parking pad driveway, lighted ceiling fans all rooms, wood floor in living room with fireplace.



DIRECTIONS:W on 103rd, L on Ricker, R on 118th, L on Diamond Leaf



(RLNE5764661)