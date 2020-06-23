Nice cement block 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car garage. Large laundry room and nice sized backyard. Ready to move in. Lawn maintenance is included This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7921 Triumph Lane have any available units?
7921 Triumph Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.