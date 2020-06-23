All apartments in Jacksonville
7916 Galveston Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7916 Galveston Ave

7916 Galveston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7916 Galveston Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Arlington - This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Arlington near the Regency Mall and Expressway. Large yard with plenty of room for family and pets.

Features:
- Private Driveway
- Central HVAC
- Private Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4667922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 Galveston Ave have any available units?
7916 Galveston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 Galveston Ave have?
Some of 7916 Galveston Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 Galveston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7916 Galveston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 Galveston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7916 Galveston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7916 Galveston Ave offer parking?
No, 7916 Galveston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7916 Galveston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7916 Galveston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 Galveston Ave have a pool?
No, 7916 Galveston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7916 Galveston Ave have accessible units?
No, 7916 Galveston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 Galveston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7916 Galveston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
