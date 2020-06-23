7916 Galveston Ave

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Arlington - This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Arlington near the Regency Mall and Expressway. Large yard with plenty of room for family and pets.



Features:

- Private Driveway

- Central HVAC

- Private Yard

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4667922)