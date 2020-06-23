7916 Galveston Ave

Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Arlington - This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Arlington near the Regency Mall and Expressway. Large yard with plenty of room for family and pets.
Features:
- Private Driveway
- Central HVAC
- Private Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4667922)