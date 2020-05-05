7915 Timberlin Park Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Spacious 3/2 Available at 7915 Timberline Park! - Elegant home w/spacious rooms on large private lot (front & back preserves). Excellent condition & neutral decor. Many extras including extensive upgraded tile, closets galore, 42'' maple cabinets, with all appliances. Huge family room w/built-ins opens to kitchen. Master suite with two closets & luxury bath. Spectacular community w. pool, playground, etc.



Also Tenant pays an additional one time fee of $112 as lease prep fee and tenant to maintain the lawn.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5723769)