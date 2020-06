Amenities

garage stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet stainless steel Property Amenities garage

This is a must see on the Southside of Jacksonville. Home is super clean with 3br, 2ba, fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, new toilets, faucets, and vanities in baths, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with remote control, new AC, new HW, new roof, fenced in back yard.....call Lauren for more details if after viewing you need more info 904-207-4332.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.