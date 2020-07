Amenities

A Must See ! ! ! Classic home featuring beautiful wood floors and large windows, make this spacious home feel warm and bright. Bathrooms have upgraded sinks and vanities. Family room opens onto a fenced backyard for privacy. Separate dining room an added bonus. Washer/Dryer, microwave, dishwasher, frig and stove complete the overall utility of this home.Fireplace - decoration only