All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7849 LA SIERRA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7849 LA SIERRA CT
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

7849 LA SIERRA CT

7849 La Sierra Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7849 La Sierra Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1737 sq ft 3/3 fully remodeled town home, for rent. This condo has stunning views of the lake. Upgraded bathroom with granite counter tops! Gourmet Kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances that opens to the family room. Beautiful Wood flooring throughout the home. Family/Dining room overlooks lake. Two bed/bath upstairs one bed/bath downstairs, with water views! Community is central located with shopping, food, entertainment, and highway access close. Association has a sparkling pool to enjoy during this hot weather as well as a Club house can be rented out for parties or events!! Pet friendly, so pack your stuff and grab this while it last! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7849 LA SIERRA CT have any available units?
7849 LA SIERRA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7849 LA SIERRA CT have?
Some of 7849 LA SIERRA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 LA SIERRA CT currently offering any rent specials?
7849 LA SIERRA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7849 LA SIERRA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7849 LA SIERRA CT is pet friendly.
Does 7849 LA SIERRA CT offer parking?
No, 7849 LA SIERRA CT does not offer parking.
Does 7849 LA SIERRA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7849 LA SIERRA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7849 LA SIERRA CT have a pool?
Yes, 7849 LA SIERRA CT has a pool.
Does 7849 LA SIERRA CT have accessible units?
No, 7849 LA SIERRA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7849 LA SIERRA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7849 LA SIERRA CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia