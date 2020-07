Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable 3/2 home is close to Tinsel Town, St. Vincent Southside, and Town Center. The home is situated on a quiet cul de sac and features a fenced in yard. The owners bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet. The guest bedrooms have walk in closets as well. Large eat in kitchen opens to the family room for perfect entertaining.