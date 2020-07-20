All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East

7811 Point Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Point Meadows Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOVELY SOUTHSIDE HOME - Beautiful home with huge fenced backyard. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Brand new stainless steel stove & fridge. Family Room with a wall of built-in shelving, and a separate Living Room that can be used as Flex Room. Separate Dining Room. 3-way split Bedrooms, each Bedroom has a Bathroom next to it. Master Bedroom with enough space for sitting area and spacious Master Bath. Cali-style closet organizers in all closets. Screened and tiled lanai perfect for relaxing after a long day. Note-BR and BA are wrong on tax records. New flooring & paint also.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4425911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East have any available units?
7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East pet-friendly?
No, 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East offer parking?
No, 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East does not offer parking.
Does 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East have a pool?
No, 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East does not have a pool.
Does 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East have accessible units?
No, 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East have units with air conditioning?
No, 7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East does not have units with air conditioning.
