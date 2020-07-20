7811 Chase Meadows Drive, East

Amenities

LOVELY SOUTHSIDE HOME - Beautiful home with huge fenced backyard. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Brand new stainless steel stove & fridge. Family Room with a wall of built-in shelving, and a separate Living Room that can be used as Flex Room. Separate Dining Room. 3-way split Bedrooms, each Bedroom has a Bathroom next to it. Master Bedroom with enough space for sitting area and spacious Master Bath. Cali-style closet organizers in all closets. Screened and tiled lanai perfect for relaxing after a long day. Note-BR and BA are wrong on tax records. New flooring & paint also.



No Pets Allowed



