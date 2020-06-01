All apartments in Jacksonville
7801 Sunnydale Lane
7801 Sunnydale Lane

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7801 Sunnydale Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7801 Sunnydale Lane · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2569 sqft

Amenities

Almost Brand New Copper Leaf 4BR/3BA Luxury Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

- AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020
- SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0Bcp8NHrE/e?hide_e3play=true&hide_logo=true&hide_nadir=true&hidelive=false

This beautiful nearly new home features a gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded cabinets, gas range & stainless appliances, large family room, downstairs bedroom w/ full bath, loft/bonus room, upstairs laundry room w/ included washer & dryer, spacious master suite w/ luxurious garden bathroom, tankless water heater, covered porch overlooking preserve and much more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Sunnydale Lane have any available units?
7801 Sunnydale Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Sunnydale Lane have?
Some of 7801 Sunnydale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Sunnydale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Sunnydale Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Sunnydale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Sunnydale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7801 Sunnydale Lane offer parking?
No, 7801 Sunnydale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7801 Sunnydale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 Sunnydale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Sunnydale Lane have a pool?
No, 7801 Sunnydale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Sunnydale Lane have accessible units?
No, 7801 Sunnydale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Sunnydale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Sunnydale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
