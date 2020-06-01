7801 Sunnydale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Almost Brand New Copper Leaf 4BR/3BA Luxury Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.



- AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020

- SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0Bcp8NHrE/e?hide_e3play=true&hide_logo=true&hide_nadir=true&hidelive=false



This beautiful nearly new home features a gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded cabinets, gas range & stainless appliances, large family room, downstairs bedroom w/ full bath, loft/bonus room, upstairs laundry room w/ included washer & dryer, spacious master suite w/ luxurious garden bathroom, tankless water heater, covered porch overlooking preserve and much more!



(RLNE4930915)