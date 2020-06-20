7790 CHIPWOOD LN

Amenities

**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020*Located just mins from the St Johns Town Center in the well sought out neighborhood of James Island.Community features 5 star amenities including a large swimming pool,basketball & tennis courts,playground,soccer fields,gated w/ security guard.This 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths has almost 3,400 sq.ft. of living space! This home you have a beautiful hardwood & tile flooring throughout.Spacious formal dining & formal living room,separate family room with fireplace.Open gourmet kitchen with 42''cabinets,stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops.Nice island in the middle of the kitchen which makes for a great prep area!Eat-in-dinette area off the kitchen.Master suite is very spacious with an extra seating area & 2 walk-in closets.Master bathroom has dual sink