7790 CHIPWOOD LN
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:39 PM

7790 CHIPWOOD LN

7790 Chipwood Lane · (904) 708-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7790 Chipwood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020*Located just mins from the St Johns Town Center in the well sought out neighborhood of James Island.Community features 5 star amenities including a large swimming pool,basketball & tennis courts,playground,soccer fields,gated w/ security guard.This 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths has almost 3,400 sq.ft. of living space! This home you have a beautiful hardwood & tile flooring throughout.Spacious formal dining & formal living room,separate family room with fireplace.Open gourmet kitchen with 42''cabinets,stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops.Nice island in the middle of the kitchen which makes for a great prep area!Eat-in-dinette area off the kitchen.Master suite is very spacious with an extra seating area & 2 walk-in closets.Master bathroom has dual sink

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7790 CHIPWOOD LN have any available units?
7790 CHIPWOOD LN has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7790 CHIPWOOD LN have?
Some of 7790 CHIPWOOD LN's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7790 CHIPWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
7790 CHIPWOOD LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7790 CHIPWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 7790 CHIPWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7790 CHIPWOOD LN offer parking?
No, 7790 CHIPWOOD LN does not offer parking.
Does 7790 CHIPWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7790 CHIPWOOD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7790 CHIPWOOD LN have a pool?
Yes, 7790 CHIPWOOD LN has a pool.
Does 7790 CHIPWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 7790 CHIPWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7790 CHIPWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7790 CHIPWOOD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
