7727 Mystic Point Court West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in a cul-de-sac right off Ft.Caroline road, this quiet family neighborhood is coveted by many. Near schools, supermarkets, I-295 and shopping centers. This rental property was recently remodeled with new flooring, carpet, bathrooms, air conditioner, yard, fencing, lighting, lighted fans in every room, landscaping and an outdoor firepit for campfire gatherings in your backyard. This property has a modern appeal while keeping it's cozy home aura. The house haslarger than average sized room and a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and private bathroom. Lots of lighting! Perfect for a single family or professional adults looking to share the cost of living expenses. Driveway fits two normal sized vehicles and another in the garage. There is also plenty of street parking available. You won't want to miss out on this beautiful rental. Call now to schedule an appointment. Rent directly from landlord.

Extra deposit/fee required for pets. Tenant pays for electric, water/sewage and lawn maintenance (tenant can choose to maintain landscape but will be responsible to keep it to par as per lease agreement).



(RLNE4721396)