Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

7727 Mystic Point Court West

7727 Mystic Point Court West · No Longer Available
Location

7727 Mystic Point Court West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in a cul-de-sac right off Ft.Caroline road, this quiet family neighborhood is coveted by many. Near schools, supermarkets, I-295 and shopping centers. This rental property was recently remodeled with new flooring, carpet, bathrooms, air conditioner, yard, fencing, lighting, lighted fans in every room, landscaping and an outdoor firepit for campfire gatherings in your backyard. This property has a modern appeal while keeping it's cozy home aura. The house haslarger than average sized room and a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and private bathroom. Lots of lighting! Perfect for a single family or professional adults looking to share the cost of living expenses. Driveway fits two normal sized vehicles and another in the garage. There is also plenty of street parking available. You won't want to miss out on this beautiful rental. Call now to schedule an appointment. Rent directly from landlord.
Extra deposit/fee required for pets. Tenant pays for electric, water/sewage and lawn maintenance (tenant can choose to maintain landscape but will be responsible to keep it to par as per lease agreement).

(RLNE4721396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 Mystic Point Court West have any available units?
7727 Mystic Point Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7727 Mystic Point Court West have?
Some of 7727 Mystic Point Court West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 Mystic Point Court West currently offering any rent specials?
7727 Mystic Point Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 Mystic Point Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7727 Mystic Point Court West is pet friendly.
Does 7727 Mystic Point Court West offer parking?
Yes, 7727 Mystic Point Court West offers parking.
Does 7727 Mystic Point Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7727 Mystic Point Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 Mystic Point Court West have a pool?
No, 7727 Mystic Point Court West does not have a pool.
Does 7727 Mystic Point Court West have accessible units?
No, 7727 Mystic Point Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 Mystic Point Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7727 Mystic Point Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
