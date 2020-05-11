7725 WATERMARK LN S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautifully appointed and spacious, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home. This waterfront home is on a culdesac street in the gated Deercreek community - which is centrally located in the Southside area. Easy maintenance living, as the weekly Pool and Landscaping care are all taken care of. Enjoy cooking out by the pool in the screened lanai's outdoor kitchen- including grill, fridge, counter top space & sink. Plantation shutters on all of the front windows. All appliances are Included in Rental, as well as the washer and dryer. Solid surface countertops. Plush carpeted bedrooms, with tile and wood in some of the common rooms and wet areas. Master bedroom has tray ceilings while overlooking the water and pool area. Schedule a private tour today! (club facilities available w/ added membership)