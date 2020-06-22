All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 31 2020

7704 Delaroche Drive

7704 Delaroche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Delaroche Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Looking On the Westside in Normandy Village... convenient to 295W, shopping, Walmart, both CVS and Walgreens... Lovely, 3 bedroom, 1 bath with stainless steel appliances to include glass top stove in kitchen. Just off the kitchen & dining area is a nice 16 x 20 family room, which open to a large fenced in back yard. Also in the back yard is a separate single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups are in the storage room at the end of the carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Delaroche Drive have any available units?
7704 Delaroche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Delaroche Drive have?
Some of 7704 Delaroche Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Delaroche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Delaroche Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Delaroche Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Delaroche Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Delaroche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Delaroche Drive does offer parking.
Does 7704 Delaroche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Delaroche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Delaroche Drive have a pool?
No, 7704 Delaroche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Delaroche Drive have accessible units?
No, 7704 Delaroche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Delaroche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Delaroche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
