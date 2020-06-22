7704 Delaroche Drive

Amenities
Looking On the Westside in Normandy Village... convenient to 295W, shopping, Walmart, both CVS and Walgreens... Lovely, 3 bedroom, 1 bath with stainless steel appliances to include glass top stove in kitchen. Just off the kitchen & dining area is a nice 16 x 20 family room, which open to a large fenced in back yard. Also in the back yard is a separate single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups are in the storage room at the end of the carport.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.