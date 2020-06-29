All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

7687 VANDALAY DR

7687 Vandalay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7687 Vandalay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully redone and ready for memories to be made. Bright and airy spacious home in attractive Westland Oaks. Enter through the beveled glass front door with side lights, into the spacious great room. The kitchen is sure to please the family chef and make holiday entertaining a breeze and offers an abundance of cabinets. The inside laundry room is just off of the kitchen which overlooks the dining room and great room. The master suite features a large bedroom, bath with separate shower and tub and a huge closet. The other 3 nice sized bedrooms are off of a hallway on the left with the hall bath at the end. This bath has a door to the outside for convenience. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered lanai. Easy access to expressway & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7687 VANDALAY DR have any available units?
7687 VANDALAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7687 VANDALAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
7687 VANDALAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7687 VANDALAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 7687 VANDALAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7687 VANDALAY DR offer parking?
No, 7687 VANDALAY DR does not offer parking.
Does 7687 VANDALAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7687 VANDALAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7687 VANDALAY DR have a pool?
No, 7687 VANDALAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 7687 VANDALAY DR have accessible units?
No, 7687 VANDALAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7687 VANDALAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7687 VANDALAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7687 VANDALAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7687 VANDALAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
