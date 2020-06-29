7687 VANDALAY DR

Amenities

Beautifully redone and ready for memories to be made. Bright and airy spacious home in attractive Westland Oaks. Enter through the beveled glass front door with side lights, into the spacious great room. The kitchen is sure to please the family chef and make holiday entertaining a breeze and offers an abundance of cabinets. The inside laundry room is just off of the kitchen which overlooks the dining room and great room. The master suite features a large bedroom, bath with separate shower and tub and a huge closet. The other 3 nice sized bedrooms are off of a hallway on the left with the hall bath at the end. This bath has a door to the outside for convenience. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered lanai. Easy access to expressway & shopping.