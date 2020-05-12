7676 Jana Ln. South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Townhome - Jacksonville Heights - This recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome is conveniently located near the W295 beltway and Ricker Rd.



It has a bright and open floorplan, off street parking, and central HVAC. The chef's kitchen will be a sure gathering point with updates throughout and a clean, sleek design.



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. This property will be available for viewing on May 27th.



(RLNE4891484)