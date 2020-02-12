7667 Jana Lane South

Amenities
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
•Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry closet & all appliances
•Tile floors though out downstairs and carpet upstairs
•Walk in closet
•Plenty of closet space
•Fenced backyard
•Patio in rear
•Washer/dryer connections
•Close to 295 and 103rd
•Family oriented neighborhood
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit
Rental Terms: Rent: $910, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $910, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.