7667 Jana Lane South

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome

•Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry closet & all appliances

•Tile floors though out downstairs and carpet upstairs

•Walk in closet

•Plenty of closet space

•Fenced backyard

•Patio in rear

•Washer/dryer connections

•Close to 295 and 103rd

•Family oriented neighborhood



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $910, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $910, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.