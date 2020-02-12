All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7667 Jana Lane South

7667 S Jana Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7667 S Jana Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
•Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry closet & all appliances
•Tile floors though out downstairs and carpet upstairs
•Walk in closet
•Plenty of closet space
•Fenced backyard
•Patio in rear
•Washer/dryer connections
•Close to 295 and 103rd
•Family oriented neighborhood

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $910, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $910, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7667 Jana Lane South have any available units?
7667 Jana Lane South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7667 Jana Lane South have?
Some of 7667 Jana Lane South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7667 Jana Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
7667 Jana Lane South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7667 Jana Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7667 Jana Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 7667 Jana Lane South offer parking?
No, 7667 Jana Lane South does not offer parking.
Does 7667 Jana Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7667 Jana Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7667 Jana Lane South have a pool?
No, 7667 Jana Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 7667 Jana Lane South have accessible units?
No, 7667 Jana Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 7667 Jana Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7667 Jana Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.
