7639 Jana Lane South

7639 Jana Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

7639 Jana Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143937

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar. Close to 295 and 103rd.

|Amenities: Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fireplace,Screened lanai,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 Jana Lane South have any available units?
7639 Jana Lane South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7639 Jana Lane South have?
Some of 7639 Jana Lane South's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7639 Jana Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
7639 Jana Lane South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 Jana Lane South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7639 Jana Lane South is pet friendly.
Does 7639 Jana Lane South offer parking?
No, 7639 Jana Lane South does not offer parking.
Does 7639 Jana Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7639 Jana Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 Jana Lane South have a pool?
No, 7639 Jana Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 7639 Jana Lane South have accessible units?
No, 7639 Jana Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 Jana Lane South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7639 Jana Lane South has units with dishwashers.

