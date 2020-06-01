All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 4 2019

7621 CROSSTREE LN

7621 Crosstree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7621 Crosstree Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in desirable James Island! Features an upgraded kitchen with black appliances, large family room, screened patio, fenced yard, and 2-car garage. Community amenities include pool, hot tub, playground, tennis and basketball courts, soccer field, and clubhouse. Gated community with security guard. Great central location on the Southside of Jacksonville! Close to UNF, IKEA and the St. John's Town Center. $50 app fee per adult applicant. $2,150 security deposit. One year lease minimum. No smoking allowed. Owner may consider one pet under 20 pounds with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant responsible for lawn care. Available mid-December!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 CROSSTREE LN have any available units?
7621 CROSSTREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7621 CROSSTREE LN have?
Some of 7621 CROSSTREE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 CROSSTREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
7621 CROSSTREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 CROSSTREE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 CROSSTREE LN is pet friendly.
Does 7621 CROSSTREE LN offer parking?
Yes, 7621 CROSSTREE LN offers parking.
Does 7621 CROSSTREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 CROSSTREE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 CROSSTREE LN have a pool?
Yes, 7621 CROSSTREE LN has a pool.
Does 7621 CROSSTREE LN have accessible units?
No, 7621 CROSSTREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 CROSSTREE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7621 CROSSTREE LN has units with dishwashers.

