7621 CROSSTREE LN

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in desirable James Island! Features an upgraded kitchen with black appliances, large family room, screened patio, fenced yard, and 2-car garage. Community amenities include pool, hot tub, playground, tennis and basketball courts, soccer field, and clubhouse. Gated community with security guard. Great central location on the Southside of Jacksonville! Close to UNF, IKEA and the St. John's Town Center. $50 app fee per adult applicant. $2,150 security deposit. One year lease minimum. No smoking allowed. Owner may consider one pet under 20 pounds with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant responsible for lawn care. Available mid-December!