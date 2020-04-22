All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7618 Knoll Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7618 Knoll Drive North
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:09 PM

7618 Knoll Drive North

7618 Knoll Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Rolling Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7618 Knoll Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ON THE WESTSIDE.... Beautiful 4 BR/ 2 bath home located in a quiet and well maintained community. Use the decorative fireplace as a focal point of the family room. The home has been updated throughout-luxury vinyl plank floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, with beautiful walnut cabinets accented by granite counters, both the Master Bath and Guest Bath have beautiful tiled shower & tub enclosure, updated bathrooms and ceiling fans. Back yard completely fenced with a large patio for you to enjoy. The home is conveniently located-less than 2 minutes from both I-295 and I-10, which provides you quick access to the International Airport, Beaches, Downtown, NAS JAX and much more.. Renters Insurance Required... pets welcome..

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7618 Knoll Drive North have any available units?
7618 Knoll Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7618 Knoll Drive North have?
Some of 7618 Knoll Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7618 Knoll Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7618 Knoll Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 Knoll Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7618 Knoll Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 7618 Knoll Drive North offer parking?
No, 7618 Knoll Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 7618 Knoll Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7618 Knoll Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 Knoll Drive North have a pool?
No, 7618 Knoll Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 7618 Knoll Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7618 Knoll Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 Knoll Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7618 Knoll Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia