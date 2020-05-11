All apartments in Jacksonville
7617 India Avenue

7617 India Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7617 India Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*No Application Fee & 1/2 Off First Month's Rent* This is a very unique property. Massive garage with a 2 door and 1 door entry. You could fit up to 6 cars in the space.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY 12/15

Features:
- Huge Garage
- Lake View
- Updated Kitchen
- Central HVAC
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Security Deposit: $999, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7617 India Avenue have any available units?
7617 India Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7617 India Avenue have?
Some of 7617 India Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 India Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7617 India Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 India Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7617 India Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7617 India Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7617 India Avenue offers parking.
Does 7617 India Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 India Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 India Avenue have a pool?
No, 7617 India Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7617 India Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7617 India Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 India Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7617 India Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
