7617 India Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*No Application Fee & 1/2 Off First Month's Rent* This is a very unique property. Massive garage with a 2 door and 1 door entry. You could fit up to 6 cars in the space.



MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY 12/15



Features:

- Huge Garage

- Lake View

- Updated Kitchen

- Central HVAC

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Security Deposit: $999, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.