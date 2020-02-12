All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7585 Pheasant Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7585 Pheasant Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7585 Pheasant Run Drive

7585 Pheasant Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7585 Pheasant Run Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom and 2 bath near Oakleaf off Collins Road - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/844983?source=marketing

3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms
Master bedroom has en-suite with shower
Tile floors in all common areas
New Carpet in the bedrooms
Updated kitchen cabinets
Stainless/black appliances
Large and fully fenced backyard
Laundry connections in the garage
1-Car Garage

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE4718778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7585 Pheasant Run Drive have any available units?
7585 Pheasant Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7585 Pheasant Run Drive have?
Some of 7585 Pheasant Run Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 Pheasant Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7585 Pheasant Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 Pheasant Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7585 Pheasant Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7585 Pheasant Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7585 Pheasant Run Drive offers parking.
Does 7585 Pheasant Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7585 Pheasant Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 Pheasant Run Drive have a pool?
No, 7585 Pheasant Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7585 Pheasant Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 7585 Pheasant Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 Pheasant Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7585 Pheasant Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia