7574 Plantation Club Drive

Beautiful & Spacious 3BR/2BA Westside Home - AVAILABLE NOW!



360 Virtual Tour: https://livetour.istaging.com/eddb5159-09e0-4dd8-8d3b-09bcb400e724



This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1850+ SQFT home is conveniently located close to I-295 & Blanding. Some of the many features includes formal living & dining rooms, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large eat-in kitchen w/ 42'' cabinets, breakfast bar, split bedrooms, large master w/ huge walk-in closet, master garden bath w/ dual sink vanity, ceiling fans, lake view, & much more.



***This home is tenant placement only and is not managed by Gifford Properties & Management, LLC.



