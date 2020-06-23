All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7574 Plantation Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7574 Plantation Club Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7574 Plantation Club Drive

7574 Plantation Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7574 Plantation Club Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful & Spacious 3BR/2BA Westside Home - AVAILABLE NOW!

360 Virtual Tour: https://livetour.istaging.com/eddb5159-09e0-4dd8-8d3b-09bcb400e724

This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1850+ SQFT home is conveniently located close to I-295 & Blanding. Some of the many features includes formal living & dining rooms, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large eat-in kitchen w/ 42'' cabinets, breakfast bar, split bedrooms, large master w/ huge walk-in closet, master garden bath w/ dual sink vanity, ceiling fans, lake view, & much more.

***This home is tenant placement only and is not managed by Gifford Properties & Management, LLC.

(RLNE4652224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7574 Plantation Club Drive have any available units?
7574 Plantation Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7574 Plantation Club Drive have?
Some of 7574 Plantation Club Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7574 Plantation Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7574 Plantation Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7574 Plantation Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7574 Plantation Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7574 Plantation Club Drive offer parking?
No, 7574 Plantation Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7574 Plantation Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7574 Plantation Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7574 Plantation Club Drive have a pool?
No, 7574 Plantation Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7574 Plantation Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 7574 Plantation Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7574 Plantation Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7574 Plantation Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia