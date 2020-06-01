All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C

7568 La Fontaine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7568 La Fontaine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Orange Park North is nestled in a beautiful Westside area of Jacksonville. Minutes away from I-295, which means just a short drive to many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Walking distance to grocery stores, Orange Park Mall, restaurants, and JTA bus line. This spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd story apartment, you will adore our beautifully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, new tile floors, and the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer hook up. So welcome home! Contact us to learn more (904) 226-4459 No Section 8 or HUD

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5198197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C have any available units?
7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C have?
Some of 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C offers parking.
Does 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C have a pool?
No, 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C have accessible units?
No, 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
