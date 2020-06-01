7568 La Fontaine Dr Apt C

Amenities

Orange Park North is nestled in a beautiful Westside area of Jacksonville. Minutes away from I-295, which means just a short drive to many other amazing sites in Jacksonville. Walking distance to grocery stores, Orange Park Mall, restaurants, and JTA bus line. This spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd story apartment, you will adore our beautifully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, new tile floors, and the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer hook up. So welcome home! Contact us to learn more (904) 226-4459 No Section 8 or HUD



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5198197)