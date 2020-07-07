7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to a community in a park like setting under a gorgeous canopy of century oak trees. Avalon Hill is located on Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville, Florida. Our community is located just minutes from Schools, Shopping, Dining, and Beaches. A Touch of Nature in the Heart of the City!



Features:

- Vanity inside Walk-in Closet

- Balcony

- 2 Kitchen Pantries

- Onsite Maintenance



Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $675, Available 9/14/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.