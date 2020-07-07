All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202

7557 Arlington Expy · No Longer Available
Location

7557 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alderman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to a community in a park like setting under a gorgeous canopy of century oak trees. Avalon Hill is located on Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville, Florida. Our community is located just minutes from Schools, Shopping, Dining, and Beaches. A Touch of Nature in the Heart of the City!

Features:
- Vanity inside Walk-in Closet
- Balcony
- 2 Kitchen Pantries
- Onsite Maintenance

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $675, Available 9/14/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 have any available units?
7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 currently offering any rent specials?
7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 is pet friendly.
Does 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 offer parking?
No, 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 does not offer parking.
Does 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 have a pool?
No, 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 does not have a pool.
Does 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 have accessible units?
No, 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 does not have accessible units.
Does 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202 does not have units with air conditioning.

