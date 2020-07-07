7557 Arlington Expressway Unit: N202

Amenities
Welcome home to a community in a park like setting under a gorgeous canopy of century oak trees. Avalon Hill is located on Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville, Florida. Our community is located just minutes from Schools, Shopping, Dining, and Beaches. A Touch of Nature in the Heart of the City!
Features:
- Vanity inside Walk-in Closet
- Balcony
- 2 Kitchen Pantries
- Onsite Maintenance
Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $675, Available 9/14/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.