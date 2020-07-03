All apartments in Jacksonville
7556 Collins Court
7556 Collins Court

7556 Collins Court · No Longer Available
Location

7556 Collins Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,370, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,370, Available 12/27/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7556 Collins Court have any available units?
7556 Collins Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7556 Collins Court currently offering any rent specials?
7556 Collins Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7556 Collins Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7556 Collins Court is pet friendly.
Does 7556 Collins Court offer parking?
No, 7556 Collins Court does not offer parking.
Does 7556 Collins Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7556 Collins Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7556 Collins Court have a pool?
No, 7556 Collins Court does not have a pool.
Does 7556 Collins Court have accessible units?
No, 7556 Collins Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7556 Collins Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7556 Collins Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7556 Collins Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7556 Collins Court does not have units with air conditioning.

