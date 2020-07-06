7551 Taurus Cir W

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92b36a705d ---- This adorable lake front home has new carpet, new flooring, new paint and fixtures! Spacious master bathroom includes a great garden tub, walk in shower, and a walk in closet. Washer/dryer hookups. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.