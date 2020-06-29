All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:50 AM

7525 International Village Drive

7525 International Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7525 International Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To schedule a showing click the link below or copy to your browser.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1605617?source=marketing

This elegant 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms home is located in forest hills and is about 8 miles from Mayport Naval Station. This home amenities includes: water softener, tankless water heater, natural gas ranges, granite countertops, over the range microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposer, side-by-side refrigerator, ceiling fans, garden tub in the master bedroom, tile and wooden flooring, central heating & cooling, 2 car garage with lots of storage, garage opener, washer & dryer, and best of all a screened porch with view of the pond. Accepts Section 8.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 International Village Drive have any available units?
7525 International Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 International Village Drive have?
Some of 7525 International Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 International Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7525 International Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 International Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7525 International Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7525 International Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7525 International Village Drive offers parking.
Does 7525 International Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7525 International Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 International Village Drive have a pool?
No, 7525 International Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7525 International Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 7525 International Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 International Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 International Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

