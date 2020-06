Amenities

NORTH MAIN PANAMA PARK HOUSE FOR RENT. From downtown, north on !-95 to 20th St. Expressway Exit East, north on Main Street to right on Lawton to right on Wilder to house on right. 3BR 1BA, kitchen (R/R to be installed prior to move-in), living/dining combo, tile throughout, freshly painted, 1 carport space, storage / laundry room, CHA, fully fenced rear, $800 sec. dep. (see private remarks), cat allowed w/nrpf. [AV sc nslb} Available now. Section 8 accepted.