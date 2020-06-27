7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Outstanding home located near everything. This home features split bedrooms and a pool. It also back up to a preserve. This is one that you do not want to miss. It has NO Carpet throughout the home. Do not let this one slip you by. Ready September 1 for rental.