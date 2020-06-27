7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT

Outstanding home located near everything. This home features split bedrooms and a pool. It also back up to a preserve. This is one that you do not want to miss. It has NO Carpet throughout the home. Do not let this one slip you by. Ready September 1 for rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
