Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT

7517 Saundersville Court · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

7517 Saundersville Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Outstanding home located near everything. This home features split bedrooms and a pool. It also back up to a preserve. This is one that you do not want to miss. It has NO Carpet throughout the home. Do not let this one slip you by. Ready September 1 for rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT have any available units?
7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT have?
Some of 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT pet-friendly?
No, 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT offer parking?
No, 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT does not offer parking.
Does 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT have a pool?
Yes, 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT has a pool.
Does 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT have accessible units?
No, 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7517 SAUNDERSVILLE CT has units with dishwashers.
