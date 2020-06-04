7507 CANAVERAL RD

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Updated 4/2 on the westside with over 1600 square feet. Features include a formal living room, dining area, large family room, and detached workshop. There is also an oversized screened back porch. Make your appointment today! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing. An increased deposit up to 2x rent amount will be required for credit scores under 600.