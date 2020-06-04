All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:46 AM

7507 CANAVERAL RD

7507 Canaveral Road · No Longer Available
Location

7507 Canaveral Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 4/2 on the westside with over 1600 square feet. Features include a formal living room, dining area, large family room, and detached workshop. There is also an oversized screened back porch. Make your appointment today! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing. An increased deposit up to 2x rent amount will be required for credit scores under 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 CANAVERAL RD have any available units?
7507 CANAVERAL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7507 CANAVERAL RD currently offering any rent specials?
7507 CANAVERAL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 CANAVERAL RD pet-friendly?
No, 7507 CANAVERAL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7507 CANAVERAL RD offer parking?
Yes, 7507 CANAVERAL RD offers parking.
Does 7507 CANAVERAL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 CANAVERAL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 CANAVERAL RD have a pool?
No, 7507 CANAVERAL RD does not have a pool.
Does 7507 CANAVERAL RD have accessible units?
No, 7507 CANAVERAL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 CANAVERAL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7507 CANAVERAL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 CANAVERAL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 CANAVERAL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
