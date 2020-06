Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

Located on the West side of Jacksonville, In the Ricker Rd/Park City location located near Collins Rd. Convenient area for shopping, schools, and bus routes.



This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath has water and sewer included. A large back yard, washer and dryer connections, and so much more.



NO HUD or SECTION 8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5400937)