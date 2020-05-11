All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7458 ORIOLE ST

7458 Oriole Street · No Longer Available
Location

7458 Oriole Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7458 ORIOLE ST have any available units?
7458 ORIOLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7458 ORIOLE ST have?
Some of 7458 ORIOLE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7458 ORIOLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
7458 ORIOLE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7458 ORIOLE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7458 ORIOLE ST is pet friendly.
Does 7458 ORIOLE ST offer parking?
No, 7458 ORIOLE ST does not offer parking.
Does 7458 ORIOLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7458 ORIOLE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7458 ORIOLE ST have a pool?
No, 7458 ORIOLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 7458 ORIOLE ST have accessible units?
No, 7458 ORIOLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7458 ORIOLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7458 ORIOLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
