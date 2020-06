Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

This spacious and open layout home is one you will not want to miss! Formal dining and eating space in the kitchen too. The large living room features a fireplace and two sets of french doors going out to the backyard which gives plenty of sunlight. Master Bathroom features a two sinks with plenty of space for a vanity area, garden tub, and a separate stand up shower. Guest rooms are a large size. Indoor laundry area. Close to dining, shopping, and major highways. Come see today!