Amenities

parking stainless steel ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

If you are looking to rent a nice home in a desirable nieghborhood this home is for for you! This,spacious house is equip with matching stainless fridge, stove,and microwave. This home come with new flooring, ceiling fans, and much more! Call for application. First Month and security deposit to move in