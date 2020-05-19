All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

739 Escambia St

739 Escambia Street · No Longer Available
Location

739 Escambia Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Historic Brick 2/1 Home - $100 OFF FIRST MONTH! - *Free Application* This single family home is located near the cross sections of N. Main St. and MLK park way, a short drive to the boroughs of Riverside and San Marco, and the sun kissed Jacksonville beaches. Leave concern at the door and avoid headaches by living close to Caroll`s Meat Shoppe, Harvey`s Super Market, AMC Regency Theater just over the Matthews bridge along with many near by parks.

Features:
- Updated Kitchen and Appliances
- HVAC System
- Hot Water Heater
- Completely re-painted interior, exterior and new flooring throughout

Property Tours:
This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5110774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Escambia St have any available units?
739 Escambia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Escambia St have?
Some of 739 Escambia St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Escambia St currently offering any rent specials?
739 Escambia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Escambia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 739 Escambia St is pet friendly.
Does 739 Escambia St offer parking?
No, 739 Escambia St does not offer parking.
Does 739 Escambia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Escambia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Escambia St have a pool?
No, 739 Escambia St does not have a pool.
Does 739 Escambia St have accessible units?
No, 739 Escambia St does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Escambia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Escambia St does not have units with dishwashers.
