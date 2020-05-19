739 Escambia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Historic Brick 2/1 Home - $100 OFF FIRST MONTH! - *Free Application* This single family home is located near the cross sections of N. Main St. and MLK park way, a short drive to the boroughs of Riverside and San Marco, and the sun kissed Jacksonville beaches. Leave concern at the door and avoid headaches by living close to Caroll`s Meat Shoppe, Harvey`s Super Market, AMC Regency Theater just over the Matthews bridge along with many near by parks.



Features:

- Updated Kitchen and Appliances

- HVAC System

- Hot Water Heater

- Completely re-painted interior, exterior and new flooring throughout



Property Tours:

This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



