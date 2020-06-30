All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7381 Westland Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7381 Westland Oaks Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

7381 Westland Oaks Drive

7381 Westland Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Duclay
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7381 Westland Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7381 Westland Oaks Drive Available 12/16/19 3BR 2BA Single Family - Single Level Rental, Westland Oaks, Tile Flooring in Common Areas, Dual Master Vanity, Open Concept Living, Bonus Room, Stainless Appliances, Screened Lanai, Pets Allowed, Close to I295, NAS JAX - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family - single level home is Westland Oaks neighborhood just off of Collins Rd. conveniently located just minutes away from the I-295 West Beltway, Orange Park Mall and NAS Jax. And offers 2,147 square feet of living area; tile in the common areas with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. A bonus room off the entry living area that can be used for an office, play room or just relaxing. This has your Open Concept Living with a large center island in the kitchen complete with granite counter tops, rich dark cabinetry and plenty of counter space. All the kitchen appliances are matching stainless/black - glass top range. The kitchen includes a pantry, breakfast bar and dining nook.

The bedrooms and hallways are carpeted. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and master suite with separate stand-up shower, dual vanities and soaker tub. The guest bedrooms are similar in size with bifold doors to the closet space. The laundry room has full size washer and dryer hook ups - with entry to the two car front entry garage. Out back off the living area - you will find a screened in patio for relaxation or entertaining and additional open paved deck.

Watch Video https://youtu.be/ceVTM830edQ

Westland High School
Sadie T Tillis Elementary
J.E.B. Stuart Middle

Pets OK. Restrictions apply with additional pet fees/rents and deposits. Strict 2 pet limit.

Applications can be completed online and are processed in the order they are received: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE2552531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7381 Westland Oaks Drive have any available units?
7381 Westland Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7381 Westland Oaks Drive have?
Some of 7381 Westland Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7381 Westland Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7381 Westland Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7381 Westland Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7381 Westland Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7381 Westland Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7381 Westland Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 7381 Westland Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7381 Westland Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7381 Westland Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 7381 Westland Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7381 Westland Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 7381 Westland Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7381 Westland Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7381 Westland Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia