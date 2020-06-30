Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7381 Westland Oaks Drive Available 12/16/19 3BR 2BA Single Family - Single Level Rental, Westland Oaks, Tile Flooring in Common Areas, Dual Master Vanity, Open Concept Living, Bonus Room, Stainless Appliances, Screened Lanai, Pets Allowed, Close to I295, NAS JAX - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family - single level home is Westland Oaks neighborhood just off of Collins Rd. conveniently located just minutes away from the I-295 West Beltway, Orange Park Mall and NAS Jax. And offers 2,147 square feet of living area; tile in the common areas with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. A bonus room off the entry living area that can be used for an office, play room or just relaxing. This has your Open Concept Living with a large center island in the kitchen complete with granite counter tops, rich dark cabinetry and plenty of counter space. All the kitchen appliances are matching stainless/black - glass top range. The kitchen includes a pantry, breakfast bar and dining nook.



The bedrooms and hallways are carpeted. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and master suite with separate stand-up shower, dual vanities and soaker tub. The guest bedrooms are similar in size with bifold doors to the closet space. The laundry room has full size washer and dryer hook ups - with entry to the two car front entry garage. Out back off the living area - you will find a screened in patio for relaxation or entertaining and additional open paved deck.



Watch Video https://youtu.be/ceVTM830edQ



Westland High School

Sadie T Tillis Elementary

J.E.B. Stuart Middle



Pets OK. Restrictions apply with additional pet fees/rents and deposits. Strict 2 pet limit.



Applications can be completed online and are processed in the order they are received: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE2552531)