Amenities

dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT, GOOD RENTAL HISTORY & GOOD JOB HISTORY & INCOME !!! Come see this Adorable Open Plan,3/2 Minutes to I295, 5 minutes from New West Side Costco on 295,10 min from Orange Park Mall,Can get in quickly with First Months Rent plus Deposit,