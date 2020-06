Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Florida home with an open floor plan. This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has wood laminate floors, updated ceramic tile floors, open kitchen with prep island, bonus storage room and large partially fenced and shaded backyard. Well made & well maintained home in an established quiet subdivision close to schools, shopping and I-295 and NASJAX.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.