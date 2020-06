Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Well Kept home with huge fully fenced back yard overlooks conservation. Open living room/kitchen with views of covered Lanai and back yard. A flex room off living area could be formal dining room, office or game room. Large Master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Master bathroom garden tub/shower combo quartz counter tops, back saver height, double sinks and extra large storage closet. This home has great storage closets throughout. ***Appointment Required***