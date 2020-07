Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

New and the perfect home for you! Dont miss your opportunity to rent this spacious home suited for you! The home boasts tile throughout the main living area with fresh carpet in each bedroom, granite counter tops, new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances! Screened in back porch, great for entertaining!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.