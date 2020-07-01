7346 EL BARCO RD

Amazing opportunity to rent this luxurious second floor unit. The unit offers a mid-century modern feel and features luxury laminate flooring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This unit offers an open floor plan and tons of natural light. Over-sized Master bedroom with en-suite and in unit laundry. Water is included This GATED community located on Pottsburg Creek and has 2 community pools. EASY QUALIFYING BAD CREDIT OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
