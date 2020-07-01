7346 EL BARCO RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing opportunity to rent this luxurious second floor unit. The unit offers a mid-century modern feel and features luxury laminate flooring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This unit offers an open floor plan and tons of natural light. Over-sized Master bedroom with en-suite and in unit laundry. Water is included This GATED community located on Pottsburg Creek and has 2 community pools. EASY QUALIFYING BAD CREDIT OK