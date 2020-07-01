All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

7346 EL BARCO RD

7346 El Barco Road · No Longer Available
Location

7346 El Barco Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing opportunity to rent this luxurious second floor unit. The unit offers a mid-century modern feel and features luxury laminate flooring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This unit offers an open floor plan and tons of natural light. Over-sized Master bedroom with en-suite and in unit laundry. Water is included This GATED community located on Pottsburg Creek and has 2 community pools. EASY QUALIFYING BAD CREDIT OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7346 EL BARCO RD have any available units?
7346 EL BARCO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7346 EL BARCO RD have?
Some of 7346 EL BARCO RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7346 EL BARCO RD currently offering any rent specials?
7346 EL BARCO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7346 EL BARCO RD pet-friendly?
No, 7346 EL BARCO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7346 EL BARCO RD offer parking?
Yes, 7346 EL BARCO RD offers parking.
Does 7346 EL BARCO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7346 EL BARCO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7346 EL BARCO RD have a pool?
Yes, 7346 EL BARCO RD has a pool.
Does 7346 EL BARCO RD have accessible units?
No, 7346 EL BARCO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7346 EL BARCO RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7346 EL BARCO RD has units with dishwashers.

