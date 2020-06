Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard pool

This Condo complex has water access with a boat ramp & dock used for fishing or choose to use one of two swimming pools. Don't miss this great 1 bedroom condo, ceramic tile floors, hard surface countertops with white shake kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances to include microwave, refrigerator, self cleaning stove and dishwasher. Balcony overlooking courtyard off of family room. This location is convenient to everything.