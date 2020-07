Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely stunning home that offers 4 bedroom 2 bath, and an in home office with built in cabinets. Freshly painted with wood laminate flooring. the Master bath offers his and her walk in closets, his and her vanity a garden tub and walk in shower. Enjoy an evening outside in the screened in patio or on the custom built deck. Close to NAS JAX, shopping, and major highways. Pets welcome with $250 non-refundable pet fee, non-smokers only.