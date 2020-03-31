7222 BEEKMAN LAKE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4/2.5 in Plum Tree! Features include a 2 car garage, large kitchen with an island, flex space for entertaining or an office, wood laminate floors in main living areas, and walk in closets. Ample space for entertaining and a large private backyard with a preserve view. Close to shopping and restaurants. Schedule your showing today! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.