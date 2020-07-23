All apartments in Jacksonville
7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1

7175 Deerfoot Point Circle · (904) 888-5084
Location

7175 Deerfoot Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 1 car garage End unit condo in a gated community. Beautiful wood looking tile floors in the family room and kitchen. Granite counter tops and, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Convenient location near Southside & JTB for Schools, Shopping and Dining at St. John's Town Center and Tinseltown
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 have any available units?
7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 have?
Some of 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
