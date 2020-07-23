7175 Deerfoot Circle - 1, Unit 1

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 1 car garage End unit condo in a gated community. Beautiful wood looking tile floors in the family room and kitchen. Granite counter tops and, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Convenient location near Southside & JTB for Schools, Shopping and Dining at St. John's Town Center and Tinseltown
