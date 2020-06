Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Deerfoot Point - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit condo with attached 2 car garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Deerfoot Point. This unit is located near the lake and features stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer! Basic cable with 2 receivers, internet, phone service, and alarm are included in the rent.



(RLNE2306265)