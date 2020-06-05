All apartments in Jacksonville
7162 Cypress Cove Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7162 Cypress Cove Road

7162 Cypress Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

7162 Cypress Cove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome within Willow Lakes Condominiums
•Downstairs has large living areas, dining room, inside washer/dryer connections, half bathroom, extra storage and a great kitchen
•Four large bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms -- Master bedroom is 15x12 and the other bedrooms are 13x12, 13x11 & 11x10
•Master bedroom and second bedroom both open out onto a large balcony with beautiful sunset views
•Master bedroom has walk in closet and the bathroom has a large walk-in shower
•Large covered patio off the back of the unit with an exterior storage unit
•End unit
○○Lawn service and pest control is included in the rent

Willow Lakes is a hidden jewel that is close to shopping, restaurants and I-295.

NOTE: The security deposit may vary depending on application.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit. Small dog only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7162 Cypress Cove Road have any available units?
7162 Cypress Cove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7162 Cypress Cove Road have?
Some of 7162 Cypress Cove Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7162 Cypress Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
7162 Cypress Cove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7162 Cypress Cove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7162 Cypress Cove Road is pet friendly.
Does 7162 Cypress Cove Road offer parking?
No, 7162 Cypress Cove Road does not offer parking.
Does 7162 Cypress Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7162 Cypress Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7162 Cypress Cove Road have a pool?
No, 7162 Cypress Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 7162 Cypress Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 7162 Cypress Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7162 Cypress Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7162 Cypress Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
