7162 Cypress Cove Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome within Willow Lakes Condominiums

•Downstairs has large living areas, dining room, inside washer/dryer connections, half bathroom, extra storage and a great kitchen

•Four large bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms -- Master bedroom is 15x12 and the other bedrooms are 13x12, 13x11 & 11x10

•Master bedroom and second bedroom both open out onto a large balcony with beautiful sunset views

•Master bedroom has walk in closet and the bathroom has a large walk-in shower

•Large covered patio off the back of the unit with an exterior storage unit

•End unit

○○Lawn service and pest control is included in the rent



Willow Lakes is a hidden jewel that is close to shopping, restaurants and I-295.



NOTE: The security deposit may vary depending on application.

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit. Small dog only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.